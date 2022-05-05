New stores seem to be opening every week in Twin Falls lately, but sadly, for these new stores to open, it usually comes at a cost. As much as new stores are moving in, stores that have been in Twin Falls, seem to be closing as well. The pandemic played a factor in some of these closures, while others have closed for different reasons. A local store in Twin will be closing its doors for the last time this weekend, but they are looking to go out in style.

Scramble City Comics Closing in Twin Falls

Located at 684 Blue Lakes Boulevard, is Scramble City Comics, and they will be closing their doors for good this Saturday, May 7. They want to go out in style and will be having a big sale this Saturday, as well as raffles and even free comics. Each person that visits will be able to go home with four free comics, which will be separated by children, advanced, and adult comic books. There will be people from Magic Valley Knights dressed up in Cosplay available for pictures from 11 AM until 2 PM.

About Scramble City Comics

Scramble City Comics opened in September of 2019. They unfortunately will be closing due to a lack of sales during the pandemic, but hope to remain open, only without a physical store. They will still sell comics online and be able to mail them out and hope to have a delivery service soon for those in the Magic Valley that still want to buy their comics. For those attending on Saturday, the raffle prizes will be fantastic and include a Box Set of Sandman, a three-hour tattoo session at Ascension Tattoo, and more.

It is always sad to see a local store close in Twin Falls. Make sure to head out this Saturday to check Scramble City Comics one last time, as well as take advantage of the great deals and events they have planned throughout the day. The owner, Joel, told me he hopes to reopen a store in the future, and hopefully, Scramble City will return to a physical store one day. Stop by for some free comics, good deals, and maybe even win an awesome prize this weekend.

