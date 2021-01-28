New Twin falls D&B is Almost Ready to Open

Soon folks, soon! I’ve been asked every time I update a story about D&B Supply when the doors of the new store open. Local management and staff is busy handling day-to-day the current store. Opening day will be a decision from the main office. I can, however, offer a few clues. I was told a few months ago there was a March target. I gleaned these details talking with the staff next door at Grocery Outlet.

I’ve seen very few stores in my life that also have such a keen understanding of customers.

They know some details because the builders often drop in for a few groceries before going home. The staff at the grocery store is friendly and conversational (I’ve picked up some great cooking tips from such nice people!) Lately, some of the people working on the project for D&B Supply have suggested they believe they’re ahead of schedule.

Can you imagine the traffic jam we’ll see along Addison Avenue and Eastland Drive the day when the doors open? I’ve said it before and I don’t mean to impugn actual religious faith, but some people have an almost spiritual connection with D&B. I’ve seen very few stores in my life that also have such a keen understanding of customers.

I’ve been picking on some of my co-workers. We’ve got sister stations that have broadcast at the current location. They may be lucky enough to draw the assignment on the upcoming big day. They’ll need to get there early. Just to beat the traffic.

As I’ve also said in a previous post, neighboring businesses must be relishing the new neighbor. A rising tide lifts all boats.