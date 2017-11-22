New Warnings About Potential Devastating Pacific Northwest Quake

If you weren't already paranoid enough, you'll love this. A group of scientists has issued a new warning about the dangers of a devastating Pacific Northwest earthquake.

If you're mad about more earthquake doom predictions, blame the Daily Mail . They just shared a study by a group of researchers from the University of Texas at Austin. There are a lot of factors at work here, but the bottom line is the makeup of the seafloor in that region makes it very conducive to a mammoth quake and tsunami. They even provided a really terrifying simulation of what could happen.

The story doesn't mention a possible magnitude of the expected quake, but they do remind us of the 9.0 that hit Japan back in 2011. Thanks for that.

I don't normally like sharing apocalyptic stories about how we'll all die. Wait. Yes, I do. Check out the full story to see how long it will be before our friends in Seattle will be coming to Idaho looking for a place to stay.