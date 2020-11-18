Enter By Nov 22 To Win Epic Idaho Airbnb Adventure Giveaway

A new contest that will be awarding a winner the opportunity to stay at one of a number of properties in Idaho and the rest of the Pacific Northwest is underway. The giveaway is being sponsored by a group of outdoor adventure and environmentally conscious businesses.

I recently received an app alert from one of my favorite outdoor recreation sources, Idahoexplored. It provided me details on a new travel and lodging contest that will be awarding a winner on November 23, 2020. It's called, "The Airbnb Adventure Giveaway."

Between now and Sunday, you can enter the contest for the chance to win an Airbnb gift card that can be used on the location of your choosing in Idaho and surrounding northwestern states. There are hundreds of Airbnb properties located throughout the Gem State alone.

The prize also includes ATV or snowmobile rentals, snack gift bags, various products produced by PNW companies, gear and clothing. You'll need to provide your email and Instagram handle to enter. If you've ever wanted to see more of Idaho, this is a great opportunity to save a good deal of money in the process.

I have yet to travel any further north in Idaho than Stanley, so I would definitely use the card to book a stay in either the Sandpoint or Coeur d'Alene areas. There is really no need to travel any further west to enjoy a amazing getaway. If you have any questions regarding the contest, send them to ryan@exploredco.com.