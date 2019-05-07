No Surprises at 5A District 3 Softball Tournament

The 5A District 3 softball tournament went as expected in the opening round with four games played at Mountain View on Monday.

Top seeded Mountain View beat Skyview 16-0 and will now meet Meridian in the semi finals Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Meridian, the #4 seed beat Boise 15-5. The Mountain View-Meridian game is at 4 p.m. today at Mountain View.

Todays other semi final game will be played at Capital at 6 pm. and pair #2 seed Eagle against 3rd seeded Rocky Mountain.

Eagle opened the tournament beating Timberline 19-0 and Rocky Mountain outlasted Centennial 12-9 in the only real contest of the first round.