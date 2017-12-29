Not All Dogs Are Friendly!

I recall buying robotic dogs and cats for my daughter and niece.

the day may come when the machines view us as pests and threats

Friends joked the robots didn’t leave messes on the floor (unless I guess you could program them to drop a steaming chip). In the twenty years since the girls were little robotics have made great strides. Increasingly ethicists are warning we may be signing our own death warrants

Netflix is debuting a science fiction series about what could go horribly wrong in the future.

There was a time when I didn’t believe the claims machines would get really smart and start thinking on their own and, yet. Developments I read about have me thinking twice and the day may come when the machines view us as pests and threats.