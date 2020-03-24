One Killed in Two-vehicle Crash in East Idaho, Another Hospitalized

A St. Anthony man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in eastern idaho near Newdale Monday evening. According to the Idaho State Police, 37-year-old Jesus Villalba, died when he veered out of the westbound lane on State Highway 33 in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and hit a 2018 Lexus RX4 at around 6 p.m. ISP said Villalba died at the scene while the driver of the Lexus was taken by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The crash blocked the roadway for about two hours while crews worked the scene.