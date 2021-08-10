TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A pilot program to help grow food and agricultural entrepreneurship will begin this fall in the Magic Valley. Southern Idaho Economic Development and Region IV Development announced the beginning of a national food innovation center aimed at tapping into local expertise to help attract high growth startups in the region and across Idaho. An independent study done by KRNLS and Plaka and Associates, found downtown Twin Falls would be suitable spot for the innovation center.

The proposed center would house a dairy processing center, commercial kitchen, storage facility, offices, and conference/event spaces. The program and center is geared towards pulling in small business owners, farmers, dairymen, students and start ups. Dairy product maker Chobani, Dairy West, University of Idaho and the College of Southern Idaho are tired to the program. A team will work to choose a site that will accommodate the innovation center. Meanwhile, the pilot program will launch this fall.

Get our free mobile app