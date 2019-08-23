Little Debbie posted a graphic on their Twitter page showing different levels of goodness for each of their products. And I get the feeling they did it just to get a rise out of people and cause controversy because there is no way that Star Crunch could be considered bottom tier and even worse is that they put the Oatmeal Creme Pie in the 'Legends' level.

At best the Oatmeal Creme Pies should be in the 'crowdpleasers' level along with Pecan Spinwheels and Zebra Cakes. And what's with Swiss Rolls not being in the legends category? They could be a level above all else in an elite tier! Little Debbie is realizing this error too, due to consumer complaints, and has