Proof That Ernest Hemingway Was One Of The Coolest Idahoans Ever

Ernest Hemingway was an author known for some of his novels, short stories, and even a little poetry. Hemingway lived in Sun Valley for a little while but had several homes around the United States. I like to think of him as of of the coolest Idahoans ever.

Hemingway was a great hunter. What says Idahoan more than loving the great outdoors and utilizing it in the best ways.

Hemingway served in World War I and ended up getting a medal after being injured saving another person. That person was actually an Italian soldier and the medal he received was the Italian Silver Medal of Honor. The U.S. also awarded him a Bronze Star for his work as a journalist in World War II. So impressive.

Hemingway not only survived one plane crash but two. In 1954, Hemingway was vacationing when his charter plane crashed. The next day he went on to another flight and that one crashed while taking off.

Hemingway left his mark across Idaho, especially in Ketchum. You can go around the area and see old newspaper articles about him, eat and drink at some of his favorite places like Whiskey Jaques. The home where he took his own life is also located in Ketchum.

Hemingway is buried in the Ketchum Cemetery and he has his own museum. People visit his grave to leave coins, versions of his books, and even booze. We all know he liked his booze. The author is one of my favorite writers of all time and he was inspired by authors like Fitzgerald and Gertrude Stein. He is one person I would have loved to meet.

