Putters Mini Golf Announced Operation And Opening Dates!

Right now, Putters Mini Golf is open for Spring Break! They opened up on Friday and will be open all week long, if you are looking for something fun to do.

For the week of Spring Break, Putters is operational 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. but that isn't the only good news. They have announced that they are pretty much open for the season, even if it is just part time!

Starting in April, they are going to be open for weekends at least, and then come May all bets are off. They will have full time hours of operation. I personally can't wait until it gets warmer so I can have some of their Hawaiian shaved ice.

If you haven't been to Putters yet, it is a Magic Valley themed miniature golf course with attractions like Shoshone Falls, Eval Knieval jump site and more. Definitely a good time. Fortunately, they are open all week long and now, mostly for the season.