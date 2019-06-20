RECALL: E.coli Linked To Flour Sold Nationally; Idaho Included

More than 14,000 cases of a brand of flour manufactured in Vermont have been recalled due to a link to the E.coli bacteria.

King Arthur Flour, Inc., has initiated a voluntary recall of 14,218 cases of its 5-pound bags of all-purpose flour, according to a June 13 release from usfoodsafety.com. Testing done on the product has revealed a possible link to E.coli.

The flagged product contains best used time stamps of 12/7/19, 12/8/19 and 12/14/19. There have been no reported illnesses at this time. The following lot codes of L18A07C, L18A08A, L18A08B, L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C, are also identifiers of the recalled flour.

Consumers who believe they have purchased these recalled bags are being asked to dispose of them, or return them to the store in which they were purchased for a refund. A representative from the King Arthur Flour hotline will be available 24/7 should anyone care to reach them. That contact number is 1-866-797-9178.