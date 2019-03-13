RECALL: Potentially Fatal Bacteria Found In Popular Flour Brand

FDA

A nationally distributed brand of flour has been recalled after thousands of cases were found to be contaminated with dangerous bacteria.

Salmonella can be fatal and may have particularly harmful effects on small children and those with a weakened immune system. According to a March 12 release by the Food and Drug Administration, more than 12,000 cases were recalled due to contamination.

Hometown Food Company initiated the recall of Pillsbury Unbleached All-Purpose 5 Pound bags voluntarily. Only bags with the best use by dates of April 19 and 20, 2020 , are included in the recall. No reports of illness have been publicly announced as of yet.

The FDA website has further details on lot and case numbers. Salmonella poisoning causes cramping, nausea, joint pain and fever, and forms in products that are improperly stored. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there are over one million cases of salmonella poisoning annually in the U.S., resulting in over 400 deaths.