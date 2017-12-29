Researchers Say Population of Short-eared Owls Are Declining

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Researchers observing a possible decline in short-eared owls are expanding their study from Idaho to eight western states.

Boise State Public Radio reports that researchers believe there has been a 60 percent decline in the owl's population in the West over the last 40 to 50 years.

The study has received a $500,000 grant from the Fish and Wildlife Service allowing it to expand efforts to eight western states starting March.