When it comes to living in Twin Falls, there is so much beauty in the area, but it does take some driving to get to many of it. There are beautiful mountains to the north, the South Hills to the south, the drive to Hagerman to the west is stunning and to the east, you will eventually hit beauty in Idaho Falls and Wyoming if you go far enough. Idaho is a beautiful state and when you decide to take a scenic drive to get out of the house, it opens up a debate of which direction should you go?

Which Direction is the Prettiest Drive From Twin Falls?

If you are set to go on a drive with your family to enjoy the beauty the state has to offer, which direction would you choose to go? For this scenario, we will make it simple. You can only go north, south, east, and west. You can also only drive for two hours in one direction. The obvious answer is for people to want to go to northern Idaho, Yellowstone, or Utah so this is keeping it more local. There are pros and cons to going in every direction.

Driving East From Twin Falls

Driving east of Twin Falls isn't the prettiest drive. It is a little more flat and open. There doesn't appear to be much of a payoff once you get past Rupert and Burley either. Even the back roads open up more into farmland. There are some pretty areas, especially if you ride the rim of the canyon, but overall this is the direction I would vote the lowest. For some, it might be your favorite, but for me, it ranks last place.

Driving North of Twin Falls Pays Off

For those that like the mountains, then heading north is the direction for you. With the two-hour time limit I placed, you could still reach Sun Valley and even go past it. While some of the drives are boring, it is worth the payoff. If you choose to go in the winter, it is even more beautiful with the snow and gives you options to ski, snowboard, sled, or do other activities. This isn't my selection, but it comes in second for me.

Driving West of Twin Falls is Beautiful

When driving west of Twin, it is all about which path you take that determines if it is worth going or not. Down Highway 30, you go through Hagerman and the drive is beautiful near the river and the waterfalls in the area. If you take the interstate and head towards Boise, some parts are beautiful, but once you reach Mountain Home, it goes a little flatter. There is some beauty to heading west, but it would fall third on my list.

Heading South of Twin Falls is the Way to Go

For me, heading south is the best option. The South Hills are beautiful, if you head towards Utah, the mountains are around you on both sides for a while, and I don't need the two hours to find true beauty in the area. The season does not matter, as there is plenty to see and beauty to enjoy year-round. This would be the pick for me, but it doesn't mean it is the right pick for everyone.

Which direction would you choose to go? There is no wrong answer. It is all preference, as each way has its advantages and disadvantages. North, south, east, or west, southern Idaho offers plenty of beauty, it is all that you want to see that day and prefer. Jump in the car and take a drive. Winter has been long, the snow isn't as deep, and the roads seem to be clear, so enjoy a nice drive and figure out which way is the best to go.

