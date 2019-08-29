Securing Your Facebook Account, Many People Hacked

I have been receiving message after message showing my face asking if I made this video, it's been going on for a few years and is normally when someone's account is hacked.

So I decided to secure my account with facebook. If you go into settings then security and login you can change your password which then will take you to a prompt that will ask you if you want to go through the security check, say yes. Why not? I think it's better to be safe then sorry. There was one post that I never created, and that was a sign.

Now I have had to go through a fairly in depth process of authenticating myself like logging in on another device to prove it's me. There are a lot of hackers and scammers out there, I am just trying to protect my social accounts. You never know when you are the victim of a hacking.