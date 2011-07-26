South African Man Wakes Up After 21 Hours in a Morgue Fridge

Almost a full day after his family had him shipped off to the morgue, Sizwe Kupelo awoke trapped inside of a locked morgue fridge.

Confused, the 80-year old South African man, whose family believed that he had died of an asthma attack, began to shout.

Instead of rescuing him, though, the morgue workers became terrified that they were in the presence of an evil spirit. So, naturally, they called the police.

Once the police arrived, the morgue workers — who were apparently reassured by what they believed to be the ghost-busting potential of the cops’ firearms — finally freed Kupelo.

“How did I get here?” Kupelo wondered, after his 21-hour ordeal.

After being examined by doctors, Kupelo was deemed healthy and sent back home from the dead.

[ Huffington Post ]