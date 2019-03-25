Here is a thought experiment for you. Let’s pretend that Marvel owned the movie rights to Spider-Man outright and didn’t make the movies in collaboration with Sony. In that Spider-Verse, do you think Spider-Man: Far From Home comes out this summer? I feel like it might not.

After all, Spider-Man is ( SPOILER ALERT for Avengers: Infinity War ) dead. He’s a Kansas song; he’s dust in the wind. Marvel has basically announced zero movies for the post- Avengers: Endgame era, even though you know they’re working a whole bunch of them behind the scenes. It’s pretty clear they’re holding those titles and projects back to preserve the mystery around Endgame and then once the movie comes out next month they’ll have some kind of big announcement of their upcoming slate.

The outlier is Spider-Man: Far From Home . Dead or not, Spidey’s coming back to theaters this summer, and we’ve already had a trailer. Today, there are three new posters for the film, with Spidey on his European Vacation in a variety of locales:

Sony

Sony

I like that no one is confused or surprised to see Spider-Man hanging out in the canals of Venice. Stay chill, Venetians. Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters on July 5.