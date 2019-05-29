Prolific Marvel creator Stan Lee kept working right up until the end of his life last year, and a few of the projects he had in development are still moving forward without him. Variety reports that one of the very last projects he worked on is headed into production: An interesting-sounding animated series featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger .

Per Variety , the show, called Superhero Kindergarten , will feature Schwarzenegger as...

...Arnold Armstrong, who was an average gym teacher before he was imbued with superpowers when the earth passed through the ionic dust left in the wake of a mysterious comet. He becomes Captain Courage, one of Earth’s greatest protectors. However, after a battle with his arch nemesis, Dr. Superior, he expended all of his powers in defeating his foe, and forced to end his career as Captain Courage — until a massive explosion of super-energy particles came raining down and rumors of super-powered children began surfacing. Now, he serves as a kindergarten teacher who secretly trains the new generation of young superheroes.

In other words, it’s animated Kindergarten Cop , only the cop used to be a superhero. Fingers crossed for many questions about things that are or are not tumors.

Calling it an “honor and privilege” to work on one Lee’s final projects, Schwarzenegger told Variety that Superhero Kindergarten is “of particular pride to me is the fact that I am not only teaching kids to use their superpowers, but I am also imparting valuable lessons to kids worldwide about the importance of health, exercise, and nutrition.” Schwarzenegger and Lee previously collaborated on a cartoon called The Governator , which would have been a fictionalized version of Arnold’s life where he retires from public office and becomes a superhero. It never made it to the screen. We’ll see if this one does.