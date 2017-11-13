Stunning Views Of Twin Falls From An Ultralite Trike

Sure Twin Falls looks beautiful from a hundred feet up, but this is still on my list of "Nope, Never Gonna Happen".

See, I am terrified of heights. It took me a few years of living here before I would walk out to the middle of the Perrine Bridge and look over the edge. The ski lift at Magic Mountain scares me. I used to be afraid to climb on a roof. So, seeing these people in their Ultralite planes (or trikes as some call them) is even a little hard to watch.

But, the beauty they catch while soaring over Twin Falls, the Shoshone Falls, and the Snake River Canyon is breath taking.

Would you be able to get into one of these small glider planes or are you like me and your feet stay as close to the ground as possible?

BONUS TWIN FALLS TINY PLANET PICTURES