Tax Refunds Slightly More This Year, IRS Says

(KLIX) – The average tax refund so far this year is slightly more than it was last tax season, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

The average return is $4 higher than it was last year – or just more than $3,000 on average issued for the week ending March 8, according to the IRS . That’s up 0.1 percent from 2018.

So far, the IRS has issued more than 53.5 million refunds, down 1.84 million from a year ago. In all it has received more than 67 million tax returns.

The deadline to file is Monday, April 15.

The Idaho State Tax Commission said it will extend office hours on Monday in the Magic Valley so people can drop off tax returns, make payments, have tax-related questions answered and get state tax forms. Taxpayers may also go online .