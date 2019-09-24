Tea Time With A T-Rex Coming To Twin Falls Library

You thought the dinosaurs had gone extinct but in October, the Twin Falls Library will be visited by a T-Rex for a special storytime event. The Twin Falls Public Library is always hosting events for kids, teens, adults and families. These events sometimes relate to reading or books in some way but it seems more often they are just great events to get you and your family out of the house and visiting the library. My older kids have gone to Harry Potter parties and Smash Bros Brawl tournaments. The little kids have gone to many different types of arts and craft events. Bonus - sometimes they even come home with books to read.

One of the unique events they have coming up it the Tea Time With T-Rex party. This prehistoric party will be on October 5, 2019, starting at 10 a.m. and going until noon. Take your kids dressed in their fanciest clothes for a posh story time with the T-Rex, games, and other fun activities. If tea with a dinosaur isn't your cup of tea, there are plenty of other events coming up soon at the Twin Falls Public Library.

For the little kids, toddler time happens most Mondays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. where kids get to have a story read to them, sing songs, and play with friends. Sing-a-long with Mr. Don is a great way to let the kids sing their hearts out and learn some new songs. For the little kids getting ready for kindergarten, there is a special class where they listen to longer books to prepare them for longer school classes.

Teens can hang out together and watch movies on the weekends. In the next few weeks on Saturdays, they are showing Paranorman, Toy Story 4, The Croods, and on September 26th they are doing a special teen afternoon showing Aladdin.

Adults can get in some kid-free time with movies too. In October they'll be watching The Haunting for their classic movie club. There is also a really cool Adult Mystery Night where adults can try their hand at solving mysteries and having fun.

All library events are free to the public and you can see the upcoming events on their website.