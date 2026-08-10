The drought is pounding away at southern Idaho fisheries. Idaho Fish and Game is attempting to salvage fish from Oakley Reservoir because the water remaining is desperately needed to irrigate parched fields. Meanwhile, near the dam at Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir near Rogerson, launching a boat has become increasingly difficult. Deputies with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office warn launch attempts can be precarious because the water has dropped to incredibly low levels.

Just Launching a Boat Could be Costly and Expose You to Dangers

If you get a boat on the water, obstructions may be more common. Higher water levels traditionally keep those well below your floating boat. Now there’s a greater threat of hull damage. The situation isn’t expected to improve anytime soon. The first rain in quite some time is in the forecast later this week, but we all know it will do little to change conditions. It could be next year, and possibly beyond, before we see a recovery.

The Winter We Need Isn't Coming Anytime Soon

We would likely need a harsh and very snowy winter to begin a reversal, and long-range projections are for the opposite, with warmer and drier conditions than average.

The Sheriff’s Office and Fish and Game are offering frequent updates, but most of us can see on our own what’s going on and make our own judgments. The best fishing over the next 12 months may require some traveling until conditions locally improve. Anderson Ranch Reservoir is said to be okay.