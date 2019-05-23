The Terminator is back.

Terminator: Dark Fate is the fifth sequel to James Cameron ’s classic 1984 dystopian sci-fi action film — and the first since Terminator 2 in 1991 that Cameron is actively involved in as producer and co-writer. It’s also the first time since T2 that Linda Hamilton will appear onscreen as Sarah Connor. The first trailer for the new film features her prominently. You can watch it above.

Replacing Cameron as director is Tim Miller, making his first feature since Deadpool . While Wade Wilson is a slightly more talkative character than the Terminator, his deft hand with action, special effects, and dark comedy should serve him well here.

The film’s official synopsis:

Welcome to the day after Judgment Day. Producer James Cameron returns with director Tim Miller for Terminator: Dark Fate. Linda Hamilton (“Sarah Connor”) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (“T-800”) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.

Paramount also released a short featurette that shows more footage, some behind-the-scenes clips, and features Cameron and Hamilton talking about their long-awaited return to the franchise:

Terminator: Dark Fate opens in theaters on November 1, 2019.