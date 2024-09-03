Idaho Liberals and RINOs Pull the Wool Over Your Eyes

I heard names but can’t verify them. The official line from the Idaho Republican Party is to vote no on Proposition 1. It features not only open primaries but also ranked-choice voting. If you can get behind the paywall, you can read about Alaska’s experience with the idea. If you can’t read the column, Kimberly Strassel, an Oregon native now living in Alaska details the headaches, and that voters are likely to repeal it in November. Except that big liberal and globalist money is fighting the recall effort.

So, why are some so-called Republicans behind the plot in Idaho? I was given the names of two former legislators who got waxed in the May Primary. Maybe you call it sour grapes, or their donor masters want them back at the Capitol to serve special interests instead of constituents.

One photograph has been making the rounds online. It shows a sign urging a yes vote, and in the bottom right-hand corner, it states the project is being underwritten by a political organization behind former Senator Linda Hartgen.

I’ve had two legislators tell me a story about when they were first elected, and they shared the same story separately. Her late husband, who she replaced in the legislature, would tell newcomers they no longer worked for their constituents, but the special interests bankrolling control of establishment Republicans. Who are those donors? They look like the villain in Pale Rider.

Backers of Proposition 1 had a booth at the Twin Falls County Fair, and I was told some of the losers from the GOP Primary were sometimes staffing the table. I didn’t see them. Does anyone have photographic evidence?

Get our free mobile app