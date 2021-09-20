The Most “Twin Falls, Idaho” Ways To Spend $10K
You have a chance to win $10,000 dollars! Each day we give 10 code words and if you enter them on the app, each word you enter gives you another chance to win cash up to $10,000 dollars. There are so many things you could do with $10 grand. We came up with the most Twin Falls ways to spend that kind of cash.
This is all for fun, I don't expect anyone to actually spend money this way. That being said, if you did, I don't judge. It sounds like fun to me.
- 1
50 Tandem BASE jumps off the bridge
With $10,000 dollar you could jump off the Perrine Bridge tandem with a professional 50 times. Now, if you are a professional and don't need to do it tandem you can just do it for free if you have the equipment. I do not recommend but to each their own. Enjoy yourself.
- 2
Order 770 full orders of finger steaks
You could go to the Cove of Twin Falls and order yourself 770 orders, full orders, not half orders, of delicious finger steaks.
- 3
Taxidermy elk
You could get 7 taxidermy elk bugling! Hello, that sounds awesome! They are the shoulder mounted ones. For a life size bugling elk you could get 2, full sized elk.
- 4
Zip The Snake 200 times
If you wanted to zipline the Snake River you could do that 200 times! The zipline goes up to 45 miles per hour and has some fantastic views.
- 5
1,005 orders of Buffalo Chips
If you're hungry you could order over 1,000 orders of buffalo chips. 1,005 to be precise.
- 6
Prepay 16 full years at Gemstone Climbing
Maybe you want to learn how to be the best rock climber ever. You could prepay for 16 full years at Gemstone Climbing.
- 7
Play 217 Rounds of golf
You could play 217 18 hole rounds of golf WITH a golf cart at Canyon Springs Golf Course. Your game has to improve with that many rounds.
- 8
Book 20 parties at Radio Rondevoo
You could host 20 parties at Radio Rondevoo. If you won $10,000 dollars you would have plenty of friends to celebrate with.