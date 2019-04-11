The New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spot Teases a Major Plot Twist

“You know your teams. You know your missions.”

The new Avengers: Endgame spot, referred to as “Mission” on Marvel’s YouTube channel , features a few very intriguing teases. Captain America talks about “teams” and “missions” suggesting the Avengers split up to tackle different threats. But who is on which team? And what are those missions? You can watch the new trailer above.

It also ends with new shots of the Avengers in their team suits, and a big group fist bump. But there a lot of hands in that shot; nine in total. A few are obvious, like Rocket’s. But are we sure we know all the people in that shot? This is a good time to start speculating like crazy. (Is that a giant Hulk hand in there?)

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ Kevin Feige produces “Avengers: Endgame,” and Anthony and Joe Russo are the directors. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee are the executive producers, and Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26.