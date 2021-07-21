The Top ‘Why Does Idaho’ Google Autocomplete Suggestions are Weird

Thanks to technology we barely have to think for ourselves anymore. You can have a question and start typing it into Google search and sometimes the autocomplete will finish the sentence for you. Other times it is completely wrong. That happened today and as I looked at the auto-filled suggestions it made me wonder why those were the first to pop up. I assume it's because other people had searched for that a lot, and that's pretty weird based on some of what I saw.

What Are The Top Autofill Suggestions In Google Search?

To find this out, I just started typing 'Why does Idaho' and the following are the suggestions I was given before I finished my actual sentence question:

want to kill wolves

grow potatoes

have a panhandle

have two time zones

want part of Oregon

smell bad

keep calling me

have so many potatoes

hate California

look like that

Some of those auto-fill suggestions are valid questions and others are just misguided or almost mean. The question about wolves, potatoes, and time zones are real questions someone could ask. But there are a few that are mean: why does Idaho 'smell bad' and 'look like that' seem like unwarranted personal digs. Don't judge us by our looks.

The best result on the list though is the 'Why does Idaho keep calling me'. Is that the lyrics to a song or are there loads of Idaho robocalls going out to people in other states? I actually clicked on that one and all the results were about robocalls and scam calls so not as exciting as it could have been.

credit Google

