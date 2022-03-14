The Twin Falls Fire Department was called out on Saturday, March 12th for a child that was stuck in a tree. It is unclear at this time how the child got so high up but thankfully crews were able to successful get the child down.

The Twin Falls Fire Department stated that it took 2 engines and crew members to get the child down. Crews had to get the ladder truck to reach the child that was remarkably high in the tree.

Thankfully there were no injuries and the child is safe at home. It looks like the little boy was grateful as well as he posed with his rescuers in a group photo after. Twin Falls Fire said they appreciate the families cooperation. I can't imagine what those parents were thinking and going through at that moment.



Huge thank you and shout out to all those who work so hard every day to make sure the people in this community are safe. Who knows what would have happened without their actions.

Hopefully he won't be getting stuck in any more trees any time soon.

