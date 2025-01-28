The Roundup of Illegal Aliens has Reached Idaho

There were illegal aliens busted in Twin Falls.

Agents swept in and raided their homes.

My impression was until now that the immediate focus would be on major cities, and the removal of criminal gang members. We don’t know much about the backgrounds of the people dragged away locally, but a source told me the people arrested had been placed here as part of a resettlement program.

You would say the Trump White House did its research. Illegal aliens have been identified down to small cities. This is probably sending a warning throughout the Magic Valley.

Many people here illegally are likely to now self-deport, as Mitt Romney once described the process. It’s about deterrence, and as some in liberal media circles call it, creating fear.

Fear is a great motivator. Most of us don’t rob banks because we fear jail. We don’t speed because we fear tickets. We don’t play with matches because we fear fire.

Trump’s point man in this operation is Tom Homan. He issued several warnings over the weekend during a TV appearance. When asked if agents would go into schools, he made it clear they would if there were teenage gang members inside.

But let’s repeat no such school raids have happened locally and no local law enforcement is in any way involved.

There’s a very good chance that in the coming weeks, many of your neighbors are going to vanish. Many will leave on their own if they fear someone is coming for them. You’ll see seats empty in schools, in churches and some people won’t be showing up for work.

Word has gone out far and wide.

