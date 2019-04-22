This Twin Falls Coffee Shop Needs To Be On Everyone’s Radar

I am the first one to admit I don't travel towards the south end of town enough and it shows. I had no idea this coffee shop was in the Swensen's plaza on Washington until recently. Boy am I glad I discovered it.

This little coffee shop is called Coram Deo Coffee Co. It is a little shop you can easily miss. However, when I went in there the place is actually really cute and cozy. There are plenty of places to sit and plenty of options on the menu.

Courtney Salmon

They have some affordable coffee choices that look delicious. They have a ton of different syrups for Italian soda and flavored energy drinks. I got the CSI Rockstar which is pretty delicious.

They also have random snacks and are attached to a clothing store. I decided to get a bagel as well and I have to admit, that was pretty good too. If you haven't tried this place yet you definitely need to.