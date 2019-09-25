‘Thrive Center’ Coming to Meridian for People Affected by Autism

We all know someone or a family affected by autism, that's why it's so cool to hear about a new one million dollar facility being added to the South Meridian YMCA.

The details were first distributed by KIVI, and the whole goal behind the project is inclusiveness. Some of the challenges of autism can do with social skills, sensory sensitivities, speech or nonverbal communication.

Knowing about these challenges Blue Cross of Idaho is donating one million dollars to the Treasure Valley YMCA for this project.

The new facility that is being called the "Thrive Center" will be located at 5155 South Hillsdale Ave. in Meridian and will be a space for these families to learn, play, and grow.

This new space will be such an asset for all families that are affected by autism and you won't have to wait long for the doors to be open. The "Thrive Center" is set to open it's doors in February.