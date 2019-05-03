Trace Adkins is hitting the big screen once again, this time playing the father of a soldier in an independent film.

Bennett's War is about a young soldier, Marshall Bennett (played by Michael Roark), who is in the Army Motorcycle Unit. He survives an IED explosion while in combat, breaking his back, and is in turn medically discharged and sent back home to the United States.

Once home, he learns that his dad, Cal Bennett (Adkins), is behind on his mortgage and may lose the family farm. Marshall wants to help, but the only thing he can think to do is become a motocross racer.

Bennett's War is written and directed by Alex Ranarivelo. Michael Roark previously appeared in Magic Mike and Beauty and the Beast . In addition to Adkins, the new film stars Ali Afshar (who is also co-producing) and Allison Paige.

Adkins has always shown support for U.S. troops, performing a number of concerts for active military and veterans. The country icon is is even a spokesperson for the Wounded Warriors Program.

Adkins first made his acting debut in Square Dance in 1987, in which he played a band member somewhat in the background of the film. Since then, he has been in several movies and television shows such as King of the Hill , Deepwater Horizon and The Lincoln Lawyer .

Bennett's War will hit select theaters this summer on August 30, 2019.