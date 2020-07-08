Blake Shelton Holding Drive In Concert At ExtraMile

Garth Brooks was originally supposed to host a drive in concert at ExtraMile Arena at Boise State University but due to COVID 19 restrictions and the campus closing it had to be cancelled. Well Blake Shelton has decided to give it a shot himself, and he isn't going to be alone.

Joining Blake Shelton for his drive in concert will be his significant other, likely soon to be wife, Gwen Stefani and Country star Trace Adkins. The concert will be on July 25th, this is a one night only family friendly show that will be able to be viewed at ExtraMile Arena.

Tickets don't go on sale until July 14th so mark your calendars for Tuesday. I am not sure what other areas are going to be showing the concert, but we will update it as it becomes available. I am assuming all that information will come out on Tuesday July 14th. Ticket prices have also not been announced yet. I am assuming it will likely be around the same amount as the Garth Brooks show originally was supposed to be at around $100 per car.

Make sure you check back in for more details regarding show times and prices. I am not sure Blake Shelton has ever performed with Gwen Stefani before so it might be interesting to see that. I hear they all put on a fantastic show.