Train and Truck Collide in Southern Idaho

Train crashes rarely turn out well.  Idaho State Police are investigating a collision between a train and a pickup truck in Lincoln County.  It happened near Dietrich.  Troopers say that just after 6:30 last night, a train struck a pickup truck being driven by a 74-year-old man.

The collision caused the truck to roll.  The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.  He was airlifted to a hospital.  We don’t have his condition report at the time of this writing.  Troopers had help from Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies and Lincoln County EMS.

The investigation continues as of Wednesday morning.

