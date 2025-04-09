Train and Truck Collide in Southern Idaho

Train crashes rarely turn out well. Idaho State Police are investigating a collision between a train and a pickup truck in Lincoln County. It happened near Dietrich. Troopers say that just after 6:30 last night, a train struck a pickup truck being driven by a 74-year-old man.

The collision caused the truck to roll. The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. He was airlifted to a hospital. We don’t have his condition report at the time of this writing. Troopers had help from Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies and Lincoln County EMS.

The investigation continues as of Wednesday morning.

