Twin Falls, Idaho ( KMVT-TV / KSVT-TV ) - Police in Twin Falls are continuing their investigation into an accident that claimed the life of a 14 year old girl. Authorities say the accident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Friday in the 100 block of 7th Avenue North in what some have identified as "Car Surfing". When police arrived they found the girl in the middle of the road. Witnesses say she was riding on the trunk of a car when she slipped off and struck the pavement.

The victim was taken to St. Luke’s in Twin Falls where she was later air lifted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah where she succumbed to her injuries. While the name of the victim has been spread through Social Media, Idaho’s First News is honoring a request by the police not to release the name as the investigation is continuing.

The driver of the car was a 17 year old female whose name has not been released. At this time no charges have been filed.