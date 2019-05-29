Twin Falls Argentinian Restaurant Closing This Week

I am incredibly sad to say that Patagonia Grill , the Argentinian restaurant in Twin Falls will be closing this week.

When I reached out to the restaurant owners they told me that they are incredibly appreciative of all the support the community has given them. Unfortunately, they have to go back to Argentina for medial and health care reasons.

Patagonia Grill is in the shopping complex near the Turf Club and they have been open for a little over a year. They have some of the best empanadas I have ever tasted in my life. They focus on Argentinian cuisine.

They said their last day of operation will be this coming Friday, May 31st. If you are planning on heading down there before they close their doors, they open up at 11 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

If you haven't gone I highly suggest going before they close. If you have gone you probably want to head down there before Friday as well. Sad to see it go.