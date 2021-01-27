Twin Falls Church Has Free Food Boxes Available

Amazing Grace Fellowship in Twin Falls has off and on had USDA food boxes available for pick up for free on a first come first serve basis. The USDA boxes are full of food for anyone who may need a little help.

Amazing Grace Fellowship is located at 1061 Eastland Dr in Twin Falls. They begin handing out food boxes at 10 a.m. and it is first come first serve so you may want to head down there right away if you would like a box of food for you and your family.

The good news is that even if you miss it today (Wednesday January 27th) they will be handing out food boxes every single Wednesday through February. The times may change though so make sure you check back with us or go to their Facebook page and stay up to date on their distribution information.

These boxes are typically full of meat, potatoes, vegetables, non perishable items, canned goods, you name it. 2020 was a particularly rough year and 2021 so far has been really difficult for a lot of people so this is a way to take some of that stress off your family if you are needing just a little bit of help in the meantime.

I love our community and how willing they are to step up and help everyone they can when they know they are in need.

