Twin Falls, Idaho ( KMVT-TV / KSVT-TV ) - Twin Falls Police cited a Twin Falls man after the pickup he was driving struck a motorcyclist at the corner of Filer and Washington.

Police say the accident happened at 9:18pm at the corner of Filer and Washington. The Pickup was southbound while the motorcyclist was heading north. According to police, and 18-year-old male was driving a 1990 F-150 pickup.

The light was green for thru traffic, but not displaying the green arrow for turning traffic. The young man struck Kimberly Scott Richards, 47, who was riding a motorcycle. Richards was taken to the hospital where he was treated and later released. The driver of the pickup was cited for failing to yield to a left hand turn.