I hate back to school shopping. Normally I just hate shopping in general, but the scramble for school supplies is so much worse than regular shopping. If you don't go to the store at just the right time, most of the supplies you need will be gone and the rest will be misplaced around the store or in a location that doesn't make sense. And why are the school lists so oddly specific about brands and sizes of items needed?

I Hate Shopping For School Supplies

Ever year when we head to the store for the back to school shopping disaster, my wife will take three of the lists and I'll usually only be able to handle one. I get in more than my share of steps as I wander around the aisles that are supposed to contain the items on my kids' list, yet there are always a few items in another section of the store.

This year is different though because we aren't going to shop at the store for our back to school supplies. This year we did it online so the store workers' can do the walking and searching for us. Plus, this year the online shopping is ridiculously easy because the stores have our kids' school lists posted on their sites.

How Do I Shop For Back To School Supplies Online?

Depending on the store you like shopping from, online shopping can be as easy as finding your kids' school on a list and checking the box for the grade that you want. For school lists in Twin Falls you can get your supplies from Walmart or Target the easiest. You can even choose to have them deliver or you pick it up. Amazon has a feature where you can create a wish list and add the school supplies there, but you have to find the items and place them on the list so it's more work than Walmart or Target online. They also have generic back to school starter packs you can buy. You don't have to go in a store so it's still better than normal back to school shopping.

Back To School Shopping Online At Walmart

To get your school supplies ordered and gathered at Walmart without even leaving your house:

Go to the Walmart website for the teacher supply lists here.

Enter your city, state, and school in the designated boxes. After you hit 'Enter' you can choose the school from the list that shows up below where you typed. I used South Hills Middle School in this example. If your school doesn't show up you can be more generic and just enter the city and state. Otherwise Walmart will give you a generic school list.

After you select you school, you'll select the grade you need supplies for.

The next page populates with a list of all the items on the school list. You can check the box to add all of it to your cart and be done. You can also personalize the list if there are specific items you want.

Do the same thing for each of your kids and you are done. You can have them deliver it or you can pick it up.

Back To School Shopping Online At Target

To get your school supplies ordered and gathered at Target without even leaving your house:

Go to the Target website for their school list assist here and select 'find your list'.

Choose whether you would like to have the school items delivered or for pick up.

Enter your zip code and school in the designated boxes. Then select your kids' school from the dropdown list of schools. I chose Oregon Trail Elementary in this example. Some schools didn't show up on the Target website or they did show but didn't have a school list to choose.

After you select you school, you'll select the grade you need supplies for.

The next page has you confirm the info entered so far.

The following page populates with a list of all the items needed for that grade. You can check the box at the bottom to add all of it to your cart and be done. You can also personalize the list if there are specific items you want.

Do the same thing for each of your kids' lists.

