Help Gather School Supplies For Twin Falls Students And Teachers

It is almost time to head back to school and that can be incredibly stressful for families and teachers. Not only due to the stress of a new school year but the expense of everything. That includes school supplies. The Duran Group is hosting a school supply drive to help those in need.

The Duran Group Wants To Gather School Supplies

The Duran Group office on Locust across from Home Depot is hosting a Fill the Truck Event for school supplies. They are hoping to fill 2 trucks for students and teachers. All the donations will stay within the Magic Valley to help local kids and the administration. The event is Saturday, August 13th from 11 am to 1 pm. Bring any school supplies you can to help fill these two huge trucks.

Why Help With A School Supply Drive

School supplies are expensive. I mean, everything is kind of expensive right now, but if you could help students with supplies it can take a huge burden off of families and teachers. Many teachers spend their own money on school supplies for students throughout the year. These types of events help teachers, who already don't make a ton of money anyway. We already have a teacher shortage, so this is a great way to help the teachers that are still working hard at each and every school.

I remember my parents spent about one thousand dollars each year on school supplies and clothes if you combined all four of us kids' stuff. I can't even imagine what it costs a family now.

We will see you Saturday, August 13th from 11 am to 1 pm at the Duran Group on Locust in Twin Falls.

