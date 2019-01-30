Twin Falls! Party Like It’s 2010! Funnel Cake Fries Are At BK

For a limited time only, Burger King will be offering funnel cake fries. They were apparently a huge thing in 2010, not sure how I missed that, but you can bet I won't be missing them again!

I feel like this is going to be like the McRib stunt for Burger King, except people actually like funnel cake. So Burger King announced funnel cake fries would be making a return and there are a lot of happy customers out there.

Yeah, Twitter has kind of gone bonkers over funnel cake fries and can you really blame them? It is literally fried delicious dough in the shape of a french fry. Every year when the fair comes around, the line for funnel cake is through the park.

If you got some let us know what you think.