Shoshone Family Forced From Home by Fire

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Shoshone family is without a home after a fire Tuesday evening forced them out of their house.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says crews were called out to the 1200 block of North Grape Street for a structure fire at a little before 6 p.m. When the Sheriff's Office and Shoshone City & Rural Fire Department got there the house was engulfed by flames.

Everyone inside the house was able to get out uninjured. Nearby homes were also evacuated. The American Red Cross has been called to help the displaced family and the Idaho State Fire Marshal will help to figure out what caused the blaze. Authorities didn't indicate how long it took to put out the fire or the extent of the damage to the house.

Several other agencies helped the Sheriff's Office and Shoshone Fire Department including Lincoln County EMS, Gooding Fire Department, and the Shoshone Police Department.