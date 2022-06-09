Southern Idaho Pride Hosting Free Family Friendly Event In Twin Falls

Southern Idaho Pride Hosting Free Family Friendly Event In Twin Falls

Southern Idaho Pride 2022 is happening this weekend in Downtown Twin Falls. The free event is family-friendly and everyone is invited.

Southern Idaho Pride 2022

Pride is happening this Saturday, June 11th, from 10 am until 6 pm at Twin Falls City Park. Southern Idaho Pride is a non-profit organization that supports LGBTQ+ people in Idaho. Southern Idaho Pride states that they educate, help represent, and celebrate the community year-round.

Getty Images
loading...

What Will Be At Southern Idaho Pride Event

There is going to be food trucks so you can enjoy lunch in the park. The event will also have fun things for the family to do like an inflatable obstacle course and live performances. There will also be local vendors and informational booths.

Prior to Pride At The Twin Falls City Park

Thursday there is a session on goat yoga in Downtown. The first 20 people get a yoga mat but you are encouraged to bring your own. The pygmy goats will play around while you enjoy relaxing yoga. It is $10 and costumes are encouraged.

The Pride Parade and Street Party by Rock Creek Downtown starts at 5 pm and ends with a street party at 7:30 pm. a 21+ event at Rock Creek Downtown where the party will continue until 1 am.

If you are someone that wants to donate to the cause you can always check out more information on Southern Idaho Pride at their website and follow upcoming events. You can also get information about how to sponsor events in the future.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

LOOK: Milestones in women's history from the year you were born

Women have left marks on everything from entertainment and music to space exploration, athletics, and technology. Each passing year and new milestone makes it clear both how recent this history-making is in relation to the rest of the country, as well as how far we still need to go. The resulting timeline shows that women are constantly making history worthy of best-selling biographies and classroom textbooks; someone just needs to write about them.

Scroll through to find out when women in the U.S. and around the world won rights, the names of women who shattered the glass ceiling, and which country's women banded together to end a civil war.
Filed Under: Pride 2022, Twin Falls, Twin Falls Pride
Categories: Events, Twin Falls Events
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top