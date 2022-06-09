Southern Idaho Pride 2022 is happening this weekend in Downtown Twin Falls. The free event is family-friendly and everyone is invited.

Southern Idaho Pride 2022

Pride is happening this Saturday, June 11th, from 10 am until 6 pm at Twin Falls City Park. Southern Idaho Pride is a non-profit organization that supports LGBTQ+ people in Idaho. Southern Idaho Pride states that they educate, help represent, and celebrate the community year-round.

Gay Pride Rally In Tel Aviv Getty Images loading...

What Will Be At Southern Idaho Pride Event

There is going to be food trucks so you can enjoy lunch in the park. The event will also have fun things for the family to do like an inflatable obstacle course and live performances. There will also be local vendors and informational booths.

Prior to Pride At The Twin Falls City Park

Thursday there is a session on goat yoga in Downtown. The first 20 people get a yoga mat but you are encouraged to bring your own. The pygmy goats will play around while you enjoy relaxing yoga. It is $10 and costumes are encouraged.

The Pride Parade and Street Party by Rock Creek Downtown starts at 5 pm and ends with a street party at 7:30 pm. a 21+ event at Rock Creek Downtown where the party will continue until 1 am.

If you are someone that wants to donate to the cause you can always check out more information on Southern Idaho Pride at their website and follow upcoming events. You can also get information about how to sponsor events in the future.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.