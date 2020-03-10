Twin Falls Restaurant Hosts Comedy Night For A Cause

Milner's Gate in Downtown Twin Falls and Daisy Huizar have joined forces to create a comedy night that benefits Voices Against Violence. There will be stand up comedians, raffles, of course food and more.

The event is on Tuesday, April 7th at 6 p.m. at Milner's Gate. Technically the show itself is free and family friendly. However, donations are encouraged and all donations go to Voices Against Violence.

Voices Against Violence is an organization in Twin Falls that helps people who have experience abuse get out of the bad situation and help them get back on their feet. The organization offers safety, support, empowerment and education about how to get on with their lives away from the trauma and abuse.

On April 7th, you can purchase raffle tickets that are $5 for 7 tickets or $30 for arms length of tickets. I guess each arm length is different so find someone with the longest arms.

Comedians Dylan "Big D" Bronson, Derek Haydon, Jaren Munson and Reilly Hoy will all be performing their stand up as entertainment while you enjoy food, drinks, raffles and supporting a great cause.

Make sure you mark your calendars for the event that is technically free to get in. You may want to make a reservation or get to the show a little early just in case it gets booked up pretty fast.

If you can't make the show and would still like to help, Voices Against Violence could always use donations from monetary to hygiene products.