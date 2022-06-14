Go out in Twin Falls on any weekend and you will see various signs for yard sales taped to poles and written on cardboard boxes on street corners. There’s a thrill in the yard sale hunt, but thanks to technology you don’t have to drive around aimlessly during your treasure hunts.

Online Yard Sales In Twin Falls

Gas prices are too high right now to go out driving around town in hopes of finding sweet yard sale treasures. Instead, you can treasure hunt from the comfort of your home with Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. These online sale sites are like a modern version of the old newspaper classifieds. You can search for all types of items near your location or farther away if you are willing to travel.

But, sometimes buying items online can feel sketchy and you don’t want to meet up with a random seller in a vacant parking lot for your deal. Many sellers also don’t want strangers coming to their houses to buy the items. What we need in Twin Falls is a safe place for sellers and buyers to meet and carry out their transactions. Boise just created one in the parking lot of the City Hall West where police officers will be nearby if needed.

Safe Internet Purchase Exchange Locations in Twin Falls

I don’t know if the police station in Twin Falls is the best location due to the parking situation. Maybe they have a few open parking spaces that could be designated for safe internet purchase exchange locations? There might be better parking options at the courthouse or at Twin Falls City Park. I don’t have the answer, but I do know that I’ve conducted a few internet purchase transactions in the Albertson’s parking lot that felt like drug deals.

Where do you think a good location would be in Twin Falls for safe internet purchase exchanges?

