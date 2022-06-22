Social media is both an asset and a burden on society. Twenty years ago, nobody would think that you can connect to your friends around the country and world so easily. You can know all about your former classmates, how many children they have, what their job is, and who they married, without ever having to talk to them. You can be halfway around the world and have a face-to-face conversation with your friends and family. There is much to like about social media, but with it also comes the dark side. Sometimes we can't have nice things, and often people ruin social media. There are many flaws with it and in the Magic Valley, there is a dark side you must be aware of.

Be Careful on Facebook Market

Credit: Solen Feyissa on Unsplash Credit: Solen Feyissa on Unsplash loading...

While the Facebook market can be used as a great tool it also must be met with caution. It is a great way to find good deals, as well as potential rare things you can't find in stores, and is beneficial to anyone looking to shop online at an affordable price. There can be some downsides to it that make it a little skeptical to use at times though. Make sure to take someone with you when meeting somebody for a potential item. It is never good to show up at somebody's home by yourself, especially if you don't tell anyone where you are headed. Meet in a public place or take someone with you.

Don't Invite Facebook Users to Your Home

Credit: Firmbee.com on Unsplash Credit: Firmbee.com on Unsplash loading...

When selling an item yourself, unless the item is too big, it is often a good idea to meet the person somewhere in public. If selling a treadmill, or some big equipment, you may have to have them stop by, but if it can be avoided it is best to do so. As sad as it is, you have to be cautious in today's world. Odds are slim that you will be harmed, but by allowing them into your home, they can look around and see what else you have, and make plans to come back for some of your valuables that you didn't plan on losing. The majority of people in the marketplace are not like this, but it only takes one before you find yourself in this sad situation.

Watch Out for Scams on Facebook

Credit: Austin Distel on Unsplash Credit: Austin Distel on Unsplash loading...

Scams aren't new, but you have to be careful and watch out for them, even in a place like Twin Falls. There are many job postings for jobs that pay $45 an hour to work a night shift that are not real job offers. Some people would post ads selling stuff when they are trying to get you to come to their place, and some people will act interested in something you are selling to try to come by your place. It is scary times, and while you want to trust people, unfortunately, you have to be extra careful. Make sure to be safe and smart when dealing with strangers on social media. Don't ever give out your credit card information or personal information over social media.

Some of this may seem like common sense, but everyday people are getting taken advantage of and falling for these scams. Sex trafficking, theft, credit card fraud, a stolen identity, and much more take place every day and it is proving to be effective or it wouldn't be happening. Be cautious and do your homework as best as you can. Use social media to your advantage but don't fall for the traps. Be smart and safe.

