Twin Falls, Watering Hole for the High Desert

For a place considered a desert we’ve got no shortage of visible water.

A few years ago I was on a riverboat tour along the Snake River. The guide explained many of the falls we see in the area are remnants of the Bonneville Flood. It scoured the landscape and exposed many underground springs.

Those springs are above ground and now flow downward. The more visible falls along the river have simply been carved by years of erosion.

