University of Idaho Football Recruit Dies of Cancer

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — A University of Idaho football recruit has died of cancer. The school announced that 18-year-old Jace Malek died Sunday.

Coach Paul Petrino in a statement says he's thankful Malek was part of the team and he made Petrino a better father, coach and person. Petrino honored a scholarship offer to Malek the school made before the cancer diagnosis and put him on the coaching staff as a student assistant last season.

Malek had bone cancer and underwent several sessions of chemotherapy. His right leg was amputated in July. Malek played fullback on the football team at West Valley High School in Spokane, Wash.