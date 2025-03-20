You’ve heard of schools of fish. How about schools for moose? Like the two who showed up at the University of Idaho. All the Boise State grads can probably tell you that animals are the smartest things on campus. Click here to see a Facebook post about two moose visiting the Moscow campus.

A spokesman for Idaho Fish and Game told me he knew exactly where the animals were relaxing: pretty much dead center of campus.

Nobody would believe you if you said your dog ate your homework, but imagine using the excuse you didn’t make class because you didn’t want to get stomped.

Students were told to avoid the moose, who aren’t known for being very sociable.

My sister graduated from a small Catholic university in Appalachia. The campus used to close periodically when black bears were wandering the grounds.

I can’t avoid taking a swipe at modern education. Considering how things have been watered down in recent generations, did the moose leave with any class credit? Perhaps even a degree?

Could the Vandals football team recruit them? A little more heft on the offensive line could put the program over the top, or until they would leave in the transfer portal. You could see them being “poached” by the Ducks, Beavers or Cougars. Or they would simply wander off to Pullman.

What would be your reaction to seeing wild animals on your way to class? Would you look for a new route, or would you impersonate a Yellowstone touron? The latter could lead to a trip to the infirmary, and possibly significantly delay graduation.

Get our free mobile app